Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, the trade ministry said. He had returned from a weeklong overseas trip to Germany and Cambodia. He will rest at home and work remotely if necessary, according to the ministry. The 59-year-old was fatigued on Monday night but performed his normal duties until Tuesday as he was experiencing no other symptoms and thought he was just tired from the trip, the ministry said.