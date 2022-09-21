Tennis: Muguruza moves into Pan Pacific Open q'finals

Newsfrom Japan

Third-seeded Spaniard Garbine Muguruza advanced to the Toray Pan Pacific Open quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-2 victory Wednesday over Greece's Despina Papamichail. Muguruza, playing her first match of the hard-court tournament after a first-round bye, broke Papamichail's serve twice in each set at Tokyo's Ariake Tennis Forest Park. After taking a close first set, Muguruza, who won the 2016 French Open and Wimbledon in 2017, opened up a 4-0 lead in the second and wrapped it up in style, serving out the match in a love game. "Last year, the Olympics were here," said Muguruza, who lost in the quarte...