Japan oil giant says misconduct against woman led to CEO resignation

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese oil giant Eneos Holdings Inc. said Wednesday the recent resignation of chief executive Tsutomu Sugimori resulted from his inappropriate conduct against a woman. Sugimori's abrupt departure was announced Aug. 12, with the company citing "personal reasons" without elaborating at the time. Eneos's Wednesday follow-up came as a weekly magazine alleged in an online report that he had sexually harassed and injured a hostess at a bar in the southern prefecture of Okinawa. The company said in a statement that it opened an investigation after the woman reported the incident, and later conclude...