Japan sees over 100,000 foreign visitors in Aug., 5th month in row

Newsfrom Japan

The number of foreign visitors to Japan topped 100,000 for the fifth consecutive month in August following a relaxation of border control, government data showed Wednesday, with the figure likely to keep rising as Japan is looking to lift the entry cap. Foreign arrivals totaled 169,800 last month, 6.6 times higher than those in August 2021 but down 93.3 percent from the same month in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization. Although the government resumed accepting small-scale tours in June, the number of visitors entering the country for tourism rem...