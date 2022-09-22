SoftBank to hold tie-up talks with Samsung over chip designer Arm

Newsfrom Japan

SoftBank Group Corp. is set to enter talks with South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. on a possible strategic tie-up over Arm Ltd., a British chip designer under the Japanese technology conglomerate, a corporate source familiar with the plan said Thursday. SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son will visit South Korea next month to hold discussions with the electronics giant, the source said. The talks on a potential alliance follow SoftBank's announcement in February that it was terminating a deal to sell Arm to U.S. semiconductor maker Nvidia Corp. due to regulatory hurdles. Softbank said at the tim...