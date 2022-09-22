URGENT: BOJ decides to maintain ultralow rate policy

Newsfrom Japan

The Bank of Japan on Thursday maintained its ultralow rate policy, in a widely expected decision that contrasted sharply with its global peers who are scrambling to tighten policy to curb inflation. At the end of a two-day policy meeting, the Japanese central bank set short-term interest rates at minus 0.1 percent while continuing to guide 10-year Japanese government bond yields around zero percent to support the economy. The yen has been falling sharply against the U.S. dollar, reflecting the widening interest rate gap between Japan and the United States. The decision came shortly after the U...