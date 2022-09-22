Japan holds 1st tourism expo in 2 yrs to aid virus-hit industry

Newsfrom Japan

A large international tourism event kicked off Thursday in Japan for the first time in two years, with the travel industry hoping to overcome setbacks from the coronavirus pandemic as the country gradually eases its border restrictions. Tourism Expo Japan, one of the biggest events of its kind in the world, opened at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center, with representatives from more than 70 countries and regions, and Japan's 47 prefectures promoting international and domestic travel after it was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19. The 4-day event through Sunday, hosted by the Japan Travel and...