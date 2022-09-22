U.S. dollar tops 145 yen line to new 24-year high after BOJ decision

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. dollar briefly rose above the 145 yen line to a new 24-year high Thursday after the Bank of Japan maintained its monetary easing policy in stark contrast with the Federal Reserve's decision to raise its key policy rate and suggestion of more aggressive rate hikes. Tokyo stocks ended lower as investors grew concerned about a slowdown of the U.S. and global economies as a result of a series of U.S. rate hikes. At 3 p.m., the dollar fetched 144.91-96 yen compared with 144.05-15 yen in New York and 143.74-76 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.