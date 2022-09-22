Tennis: Osaka withdraws in second round with abdominal pain

Newsfrom Japan

Four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open ahead of her second-round match on Thursday. The defending champion from when the tournament was last held in 2019 prior to the pandemic cited abdominal pain for her withdrawal. With Osaka unable to play, Brazilian fifth seed Beatriz Haddad Maia advanced to the quarterfinals in a walkover, while sixth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova crashed out, losing 6-3, 6-4 to Croatia's Petra Martic. Osaka had advanced from the first round when her opponent retired hurt in the second game of their match Tuesday at Aria...