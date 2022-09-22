Business circles mixed about Japan's intervention amid industry shift

Newsfrom Japan

The business circles expressed mixed feelings about Japan's currency intervention Thursday, with some hailing it as a sign of the government's determination to stem the rapid fall of the yen while others raised questions about its effectiveness. Masakazu Tokura, head of the Japan Business Federation, the country's biggest business lobby, welcomed the yen-buying intervention. "It means a lot that the government showed its will to not leave speculative moves in the currency market unattended," he told reporters. Some company officials in the restaurant industry expressed skepticism over the gove...