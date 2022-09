Newsfrom Japan

Japan will remove its cap on daily arrivals on Oct. 11 as part of its easing of COVID-19 border controls, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday. At a news conference on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Kishida said that in addition to lifting the daily cap, currently at 50,000, Japan will resume visa-free, individual trips to the country the same day. Japan's anti-virus measures have been criticized at home and abroad for being too stringent.