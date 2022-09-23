Kishida pitches Japan's permanent investment tax break at N.Y. bourse

Newsfrom Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida revealed a plan Thursday to make Japan's tax break system for small-lot investment a permanent program to draw more individual assets into markets. It is "essential" to establish a permanent tax exemption system for proceeds from investment, Kishida said in a speech delivered at the New York Stock Exchange, the world's largest bourse, to encourage more foreign investment in Japan. Kishida said such tax incentives are necessary because Japan has 2,000 trillion yen ($14 billion) in personal financial assets but "only around 10 percent" is invested in stocks. Since he...