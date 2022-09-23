Main events scheduled for Sept. 26-Oct. 2

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Sept. 26-Oct. 2: Sept. 26 (Mon) -- U.N. human rights official to visit and stay in Japan through Oct. 7 to conduct investigation into Fukushima nuclear disaster evacuees. Sept. 27 (Tues) -- State funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to be held in Tokyo at Nippon Budokan. Sept. 28 (Wed) -- Minutes of July 20-21 Policy Board meeting to be released by Bank of Japan. Sept. 29 (Thurs) -- 50 years since normalization of Japan-China diplomatic relations. Sept. 30 (Fri) -- Unemployment rate for August to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communic...