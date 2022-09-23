Japan to launch domestic travel subsidy program on Oct. 11

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will launch a new subsidy program to boost domestic tourism on Oct. 11, the same day it plans to remove its daily cap for overseas arrivals as part of easing COVID-19 border control measures. The "National Travel Discount," which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced Thursday in New York, will replace the "Go To Travel" subsidy program and expand similar existing programs operating at the prefectural level. The scheme is expected to provide the equivalent of up to 11,000 yen ($77) in coupons per traveler per day which can be used for meals, shopping and accommodation fees. The governmen...