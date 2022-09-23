Hong Kong scraps hotel quarantine for arrivals, eases travel rules

Hong Kong will scrap the mandatory hotel quarantine requirement for inbound travelers from next week after over two and a half years of stringent COVID-19 control measures, the city's leader said Friday. Starting Monday, incoming travelers will be subject to a "zero plus three" arrangement, which allows them to undergo three days of medical surveillance at home or at a hotel of their choice, during which they will be permitted to go out subject to PCR testing. Chief Executive John Lee unveiled the relaxed inbound control measures at a press conference, stressing the importance of balancing hea...
