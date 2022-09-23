Thailand to lift COVID-19 emergency from October

Thailand said Friday it will lift a nationwide state of emergency declared in response to the coronavirus pandemic from Oct. 1, thanks to a decline in new COVID-19 cases. The lifting of the emergency decree is also aimed at boosting people's confidence and reviving the tourism industry. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said the decision is based on its assessment of the country's general situation, with the economy recovering and people's lives returning to normal. The number of tourists has also recovered gradually. "There has been a steady improvement in overall conditions th...
