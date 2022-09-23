Stuffed toy firm allegedly gave bribes to ex-Tokyo Olympics executive

Newsfrom Japan

A company that was responsible for selling officially licensed stuffed toys of the Tokyo Olympics mascots is suspected of giving several million yen to a former executive of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, investigative sources said Friday, in a spate of bribery scandals involving last year's Summer Games. Prosecutors were probing whether Haruyuki Takahashi had lobbied the committee to extend favor to Sun Arrow Inc. over the sale of stuffed toys for the world sports event, the sources said. The latest revelation came after Takahashi, 78, was indicted earlier this month for receiving br...