Baseball: Matsumoto leads Nippon Ham to 10-inning win over Rakuten

Newsfrom Japan

Go Matsumoto doubled in two runs to key a four-run 10th inning as the Nippon Ham Fighters beat the Rakuten Eagles 6-3 in the Pacific League on Friday. The third-place Eagles suffered their second consecutive loss as they bid to finish in the top three and qualify for the Climax Series playoffs. Matsumoto followed a Daigo Kamikawabata RBI single with his pinch-hit double down the left-field line to push Nippon Ham's lead to 5-2 in the top of the 10th at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi. Rakuten rookie reliever Satoshi Miyamori (1-1) saw his scoreless outing streak end at 22 games, giving up four runs...