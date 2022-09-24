Soccer: Kamada, Mitoma on target as Japan beat U.S. 2-0 in friendly

Newsfrom Japan

Daichi Kamada struck midway through the opening half and Kaoru Mitoma netted late off the bench as Japan tuned up for the World Cup in Qatar with a 2-0 win over the United States on Friday. Japan's high pressing and quick movement on the counter posed problems for an American side missing one of its biggest names, Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic, who was a late injury withdrawal from the friendly at Dusseldorf-Arena. Samurai Blue manager Hajime Moriyasu and counterpart Gregg Berhalter both experimented with lineups in preparation for the World Cup, where Japan will face Germany, Spain and C...