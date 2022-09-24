Toyota to end auto output in Russia over war-induced supply crunch

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday it has decided to end auto production in Russia due to interruption to supplies of key materials and parts, as Moscow's war against Ukraine shows no signs of abating seven months on. Toyota, which halted operations at its plant in St. Petersburg in March due to supply chain disruptions, is the first major Japanese automaker to announce its exit from vehicle manufacturing in Russia. Nissan Motor Co., another Japanese automaker, recently decided to extend its suspension of its plant in St. Petersburg for three months until late December. The plant had been set to r...