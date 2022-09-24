Japan's coast guard confirms death of sunken tourist boat captain

Newsfrom Japan

A body discovered a week ago on the beach near Japan's scenic Shiretoko Peninsula was confirmed to be that of the captain of a tourist boat that sank nearby in April, leaving more than 10 people dead, the coast guard said Saturday. The 19-ton Kazu I, carrying 24 passengers and two crew members, made a distress call and disappeared on April 23 after leaving Utoro port in Shari for sightseeing along the peninsula of the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, despite a forecast for rough weather. With the confirmed death of the 54-year-old captain, Noriyuki Toyoda, a total of 19 victims have been ...