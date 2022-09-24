Baseball: Yamamoto, Yoshida lift Orix over Rakuten

Newsfrom Japan

Yoshinobu Yamamoto outpitched former New York Yankees ace Masahiro Tanaka with seven shutout innings as the Orix Buffaloes routed the Rakuten Eagles 9-1 in the Pacific League on Saturday. Masataka Yoshida went 3-for-5 with his 21st home run of the season and six RBIs. Yuma Tongu hit a two-run homer to break open the game in the seventh inning at Rakuten Seimei Park Miyagi. Yamamoto (15-5), who has led Japanese baseball in wins, ERA and strikeouts this year, held the Eagles to just singles while striking out seven and walking three on a drizzly afternoon. "I went to the mound thinking only abou...