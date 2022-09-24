Tennis: Zheng, Samsonova advance to Pan Pacific Open final

Newsfrom Japan

Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen defeated fourth-seeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6(3) Saturday to reach the final of the Toray Pan Pacific Open. The 19-year-old Zheng will be bidding for her first WTA Tour singles title Sunday against Russian Liudmila Samsonova, a 7-6(4), 6-2 winner over Zhang Shuai of China, at Ariake Tennis Forest Park. In the third-set tiebreak, Zheng won four straight points to lead 6-2 and clinched the match when Kudermetova hit a backhand return long. "Every point was so important," Zheng said in an on-court interview. "There were a lot of emotions during th...