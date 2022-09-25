Baseball: Padres' Darvish ties career high with 16th win

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish threw six solid innings to match his career high of 16 wins as the San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies 9-3 on Saturday. Darvish (16-7), who previously won 16 games in his major league rookie year in 2012, allowed two runs and five hits, striking out eight and walking one at Coors Field. The right-hander won his sixth straight start. Darvish, the NL Player of the Week for Sept. 12-18, yielded a leadoff home run to Ryan McMahon in the first inning but quickly recovered and settled in. The Padres turned a 1-0 deficit into a 3-1 lead through the top of the fifth. Padres manager B...