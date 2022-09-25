Tennis: Samsonova defeats Zheng to claim Pan Pacific crown

Newsfrom Japan

Russian Liudmila Samsonova clinched her third title of the year at the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Sunday, beating Chinese teenager Zheng Qinwen 7-5, 7-5 in a closely fought final at Ariake Coliseum. World No. 30 Samsonova and No. 36 Zheng traded 10 consecutive holds to open the match before the Russian converted her first break point opportunity at 5-5, then served out the set. Samsonova broke Zheng for a second time to lead 3-2 in the second set before the 19-year-old won her first break to get back on serve at 3-3. With the contest reaching another 5-5 deadlock, Samsonova once again won the d...