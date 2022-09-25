Mazda in talks to end car production in Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Mazda Motor Corp. is discussing ending production of its cars in Russia with a joint venture as the country's protracted invasion of Ukraine has caused supply chain disruptions and made it difficult for the Japanese automaker to resume operations, a corporate source said Sunday. Mazda stopped exporting auto parts to its plant in Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, run jointly with local manufacturer Sollers, in March and suspended the factory's operations. Since 2012, the factory had been producing vehicles, including Mazda's popular CX-5, for the Russian market. The war has led many Jap...