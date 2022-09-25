Baseball: PL-leading Hawks score 10 runs to rout Marines

Newsfrom Japan

The SoftBank Hawks hit three home runs and clobbered the Lotte Marines 10-0 Sunday, shedding their magic number to secure the Pacific League pennant to five. Kodai Senga (11-6) allowed five singles and four walks but kept the Marines off the board over six innings, helping the Hawks move half a game ahead of the second-place Orix Buffaloes, who were not in action on the day. Masaki Mimori doubled in the opening run off Kazuya Ojima (3-11), and Taisei Makihara drove in another with a single in the third at PayPay Dome. The Hawks scored their remaining runs all on home runs, starting with a thre...