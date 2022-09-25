Basketball: Japan beaten by Canada for 2nd loss at women's World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Japan fell 70-56 against Canada for its second straight Group B defeat at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup on Sunday. Japan, ranked eighth in the world, led briefly in the first period but was made to chase fourth-ranked Canada for the rest of the match at Sydney Superdome. Bridget Carleton scored a game-high 19 points shooting 8-from-14 from the field, with Shay Colley also notching 13 as Canada won its third straight match. Maki Takada sank 11 for Japan. Canada led 20-12 after the first period, and Saori Miyazaki's layup midway through the second period, w...