FOCUS: "Abenomics" lives on after ex-PM's death, but economy still fragile

Nearly a decade after the launch of "Abenomics," Japan cannot still do without massive monetary and fiscal stimulus -- the two features of the economy booster program pushed by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. A weaker yen, a byproduct of the Bank of Japan's monetary easing and welcomed as beneficial for the export-reliant economy, has reached a point where the current leader Fumio Kishida had to say its rapid weakening pace is one of the "crises" facing the country. Even after his stepping down as the longest-serving prime minister in 2020, Abe remained an advocate of expansionary f...