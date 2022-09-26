Baseball: Ohtani ties personal best MLB hit streak at 11 in Angels win

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani hit for the 11th straight game Sunday, tying his longest streak in the MLB as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 10-3. Batting third as designated hitter, Ohtani went 2-for-5 and plated a run. He tied his record with a runner on second and one out in the first inning when he singled to center off a 2-2 fastball from Dylan Bundy (8-8). A throwing error from Gilberto Celestino saw the Angeles score the opening run and Ohtani reach second. The reigning American League MVP came home on a Matt Thaiss single. The Angels led throughout the game with Ohtani sing...