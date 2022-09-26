URGENT: Japan finance chief says forex intervention had "certain effect"

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Monday the government's currency intervention last week had a "certain effect," and that Japan is ready to take further action if needed against "speculative" yen moves. Suzuki said at a press conference that the government is "strongly concerned" about speculative movements, adding that it is monitoring the market with a high degree of vigilance. Japan conducted its first yen-buying, dollar-selling operation since 1998 last Thursday, shortly after the Bank of Japan retained its ultralow rate policy and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda dismissed the possi...