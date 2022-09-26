URGENT: Japan finance chief says forex intervention had "certain effect"

Politics Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Monday the government's currency intervention last week had a "certain effect," and that Japan is ready to take further action if needed against "speculative" yen moves. Suzuki said at a press conference that the government is "strongly concerned" about speculative movements, adding that it is monitoring the market with a high degree of vigilance. Japan conducted its first yen-buying, dollar-selling operation since 1998 last Thursday, shortly after the Bank of Japan retained its ultralow rate policy and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda dismissed the possi...
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News