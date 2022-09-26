UDPATE1: Japan vigilant about speculative yen moves, ready to act if needed

Japan is on alert against speculative yen moves against the U.S. dollar and is ready to act again in the market if needed, with its intervention last week having had a "certain effect," the country's finance minister said Monday. Shunichi Suzuki said at a press conference that the government is "strongly concerned" about one-sided, rapid yen moves, adding that it is monitoring the market with a high degree of vigilance. Japan conducted its first yen-buying, dollar-selling operation since 1998 last Thursday, shortly after the Bank of Japan retained its ultralow rate policy and Governor Haruhiko...