Japan to run new domestic travel subsidy program to late Dec.: gov't

Japan will run a new domestic tourism subsidy program from Oct. 11 to late December as part of efforts to spur domestic tourism and revive the coronavirus-hit economy, tourism minister Tetsuo Saito said Monday. The "National Travel Discount" will provide the equivalent of up to 11,000 yen ($77) in discounts and coupons per traveler per day, which can be used for meals, shopping and accommodation expenses. The measure comes in line with a plan to remove the daily cap for overseas arrivals, currently set at 50,000, on Oct. 11 as part of easing COVID-19 border control measures. Japan will also re...
Kyodo News

