Nikkei ends at over 2-month low as global economic worries deepen

Newsfrom Japan

The Tokyo stock market's Nikkei index ended at an over two-month low Monday as investors' concerns deepened further over the global economic outlook in the wake of interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 722.28 points, or 2.66 percent, from Thursday at 26,431.55, a level unseen since July 12. The broader Topix index finished 51.84 points, or 2.71 percent, lower at 1,864.28. Japanese financial markets were closed Friday for a national holiday. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and transpor...