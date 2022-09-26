Basketball: Japan loses 3rd straight at World Cup against France

Newsfrom Japan

Japan took its third straight loss of the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup on Monday, going down 67-53 to France following a final-quarter scoring drought. The result leaves Tokyo Olympic silver medalist and world No. 8 Japan fifth in Group B with a 1-3 record ahead of its last group-stage game against world No. 3 host Australia on Tuesday. Saori Miyazaki, with 13, was the only double-digit scorer for Japan, which managed just nine points after going into the fourth quarter trailing 48-44 at Sydney Olympic Park Sports Centre. Gabby Williams scored 16 and Iliana Rupert added 15 for Tokyo Games...