Asia, Middle East ministers vow to enhance decarbonization technology

Newsfrom Japan

Ministers from Asia and the Middle East agreed Monday the introduction of decarbonization technologies such as those involving hydrogen and carbon capturing is essential in realizing balanced energy transitions toward carbon neutrality considering diverse energy situations in the regions. Japan hosted the meeting as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida aims to achieve net zero emissions and economic growth. He has seen green transformation of economy and society as a critical component of his vision for a new version of capitalism. During the hybrid ministerial meeting in Tokyo, Fatih Birol, executive...