Baseball: Hawks book ticket to postseason with win over Marines

Masaki Mimori scored with a stolen base and Kenta Imamiya broke a 1-1 deadlock with his RBI single as the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks punched their ticket to the postseason Monday with a 2-1 win over the Lotte Marines. The victory at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome ensures the 74-62-2 Hawks will feature in the PL Climax Series with no worse than a third-place finish, while trimming their magic number for the league pennant to four. The Marines' 20-year-old ace Roki Sasaki struck out five over six innings of one-run ball in which he allowed two hits, walked two, and hit one batsman, Mimori, who...