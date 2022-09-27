Main events scheduled for October

Main events scheduled in Japan for October: In early October -- Bank of Japan to release quarterly Tankan survey. Oct. 1 (Sat) -- 10th anniversary of deployment of Ospreys at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma in Okinawa Prefecture. Oct. 2 (Sun) -- No major events. Oct. 3 (Mon) -- Extraordinary Diet session to start. -- September auto sales to be released by Japan Automobile Dealers Association. Oct. 4 (Tues) -- First anniversary of inauguration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet. Oct. 5 (Wed) -- Yamaguchi District Court to hold 1st hearing of man accused of failing to return 46.3 mi...
