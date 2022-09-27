Tokyo stocks rebound in morning on bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Tuesday morning as investors scooped up battered shares following their sharp fall the previous day, but persistent concerns of a slowdown in the global economy prevented aggressively moves. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 220.05 points, or 0.83 percent, from Monday to 26,651.60. The broader Topix index was up 17.81 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,882.09. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by chemical, food, and transportation equipment issues.