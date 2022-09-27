Baseball: Okada leading candidate to manage Tigers in 2023: sources

Newsfrom Japan

Former Hanshin Tigers second baseman and manager Akinobu Okada is the leading candidate to take over from outgoing manager Akihiro Yano, sources close to the matter said Tuesday. Asked about reports that Okada is set to return as manager next season, Tigers President Koji Momokita said in Osaka, "There is nothing to say until the season is over," but admitted that their selection process has gone well. The Tigers are scheduled to finish regular-season play on Oct. 2 and are fighting to scrape into the Climax Series playoffs. On Jan. 31, 2022, Yano announced plans to resign at the end of the se...