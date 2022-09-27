Tokyo stocks rebound on bargain-hunting, economic worries weigh

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rebounded Tuesday on bargain-hunting after a plunge the previous day and hopes of a recovery in inbound tourism, but persistent worries over the global economic outlook prevented aggressive buying. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 140.32 points, or 0.53 percent, from Monday at 26,571.87. The broader Topix index finished 8.73 points, or 0.47 percent, higher at 1,873.01. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by service, air transportation, and food issues.