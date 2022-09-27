ADB to provide $14 billion to ease food crisis in Asia-Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

The Asian Development Bank said Tuesday said it will provide $14 billion to countries in the Asia-Pacific region through 2025 to help ease their food crisis amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine that has disrupted supplies of food and fertilizers. ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said at the Manila-based bank's annual meeting started the previous day that the assistance is an urgently needed response to the crisis, which is "leaving too many poor families in Asia hungry and in deeper poverty." Nearly 1.1 billion people lack healthy diets due to poverty and soaring food prices, the bank s...