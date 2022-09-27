Baseball: Takahashi pitches Lions past PL-leading Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Kona Takahashi held the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks to a run over seven innings as the Seibu Lions won 4-1 on Tuesday for their third straight victory. The magic number for the Hawks to clinch the PL pennant dropped to three, nevertheless, after the second-place Orix Buffaloes lost 6-1 against the Rakuten Eagles. Takahashi (12-8) struck out eight while allowing six hits and two walks, giving up his only run in the seventh with his team leading 4-0 when Alfredo Despaigne homered with none out at Belluna Dome. Hotaka Yamakawa had a PL-leading 40th homer in the first inning for two runs...