Tokyo stocks open modestly lower on U.S. Dow fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened modestly lower Wednesday, dragged down by an overnight decline on the U.S. Dow Jones index, but buying in technology issues supported the market. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 76.19 points, or 0.29 percent, from Tuesday to 26,495.68. The broader Topix index was down 7.80 points, or 0.42 percent, at 1,865.21. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by retail, real estate, and land transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 144.69-72 yen compared with 144.78-88 yen in New York and 144.26-28 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m...