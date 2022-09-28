Nikkei hits 3-month intraday low on Dow Jones fall

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's Nikkei index fell to a three-month intraday low Wednesday morning after an overnight decline of the Dow Jones index, with selling accelerated by a report that Apple Inc. is backing off from plans to increase new iPhone production. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 587.36 points, or 2.21 percent, from Tuesday to 25,984.51. The broader Topix index was down 32.23 points, or 1.72 percent, at 1,840.78. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, real estate, and retail issues.