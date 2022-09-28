Baseball: Tigers flamethrower Fujinami seeking MLB move

Newsfrom Japan

Hanshin Tigers pitcher Shintaro Fujinami is seeking a move to the MLB through the posting system and will hold talks to that end with his club in the offseason, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The 28-year-old, considered the pitching rival of Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani during their time in high school and early in their professional careers, has hit 162 kilometers per hour with his fastest pitch. The Osaka Prefecture native informed the Tigers of his desire to move to the majors during this year's preseason, the source said. The Central League club's first ...