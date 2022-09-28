Harris calls for Japan chip firms' cooperation to boost supply chain

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday called for increased cooperation from Japanese semiconductor companies as chips become more important in ensuring economic growth and security. "No one country can satisfy the globe's demand," Harris told Japanese corporate executives in a meeting held at the U.S. ambassador's residence in Tokyo. "Japan and the United States share a commitment to work on resilient supply chains and to invest in forward-looking innovation." Harris explained the details of the CHIPS and Science Act that U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law in August, which is ai...