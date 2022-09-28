Ex-Tokyo Olympic exec, business ally allegedly shared bribe

Newsfrom Japan

Haruyuki Takahashi, a former Tokyo Olympic organizing committee executive at the heart of a widening corruption scandal over games sponsor selection, and one of his closest business partners allegedly shared a bribe from an advertising company, a source close to the matter said Wednesday. Takahashi and Kazumasa Fukami, both former executives of Japan's largest advertising agency Dentsu Inc., are suspected of using consulting firms that they now head to receive the money. The two were served with fresh arrest warrants Tuesday for allegedly receiving around 15 million yen ($103,000) between Janu...