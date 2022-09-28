Nikkei ends around 3-month low on fall in U.S. stocks, tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index ended at a three-month low Wednesday on an overnight decline on Wall Street as well as weak technology shares after a report suggested Apple Inc. is backing off from plans to increase new iPhone production. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 397.89 points, or 1.50 percent, from Tuesday at 26,173.98, the lowest since July 6. The broader Topix index finished 17.86 points, or 0.95 percent, lower at 1,855.15. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by marine transportation, real estate, and insurance issues.