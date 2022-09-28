Japanese cafe giving joy to elderly dementia-sufferers and families

Newsfrom Japan

A coffee shop in the central Japan prefecture of Aichi has begun catering to elderly people with dementia, creating a welcoming community between customers, their caretakers and the children given a chance to wait on them. At Anki Cafe in Toyohashi, named after the regional dialect word "anki" meaning "relief," no one is bothered even if a customer bursts into song or wanders aimlessly around the shop -- behaviors related to the illness often considered too disruptive to be acceptable in regular society. "When my mother chats with her friends, she seems so happy," said Eiko Hosokawa from Gamag...